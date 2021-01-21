Joe Biden leaves behind four homes as he moves into White House

Joe Biden, the new President of the United States, is moving into his new home at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington DC.

As Biden, 78, is moving into one of the world's most recognizable houses, the White House, he has other homes that he had shared with his family, pagesix.com website reports.

Joseph Biden has two homes in his home state of Delaware, a rental in McLean, Virginia, and his old official residence at the US Naval Observatory.

His primary residence is a three-bedroom house in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden built the 6,850-square-foot mansion on land he purchased in 1998 for $350,000, according to Realtor.com. Nowadays, this property is worth $2 million to say the least.

In Delaware, the Bidens purchased the 4,800-square-foot vacation home for $2.74 million in 2017. The three-storey house near the Gordon Pond Wildlife Area has six bedrooms, an outdoor grilling station, an outdoor fireplace, outdoor showers and balconies.

The Bidens also lived in a 9,150-square-foot, six-bedroom home on the grounds of the Naval Observatory, the official residence of the vice president, when Joe Biden served as vice president under President Obama from 2008 to 2016.

In Virginia, the Bidens rented the five-bed, seven-bath home in 2017 for an estimated $20,000 a month. Built in 1989, the 12,000-square-foot house has views of the Potomac River. The brick house has eight fireplaces, a 20-car garage, dark hardwood floors, walk-in closets, a balcony, high ceilings, a gym, a sauna and a two-story foyer.