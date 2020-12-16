Top economic trends for 2021: A revival is near?

It's hard to imagine what the investors must have gone through in 2020. With the presence of coronavirus and major businesses shutting down, the world witnessed the most hysterical year in history. Now that the COVID 19 is passing away like a recession, it is time for the investors to be mindful of their investing options. Not to forget, the future is a risky game, and we all have to take risks. Experts claim, if 2020 has taught us something, it is only that it is impossible to predict the market. This is why many people are skeptical about investing in 2021. So in this feature, we have listed down the top trends that will have an impact on the stock market. Make sure to read till the end:

1. The Biden Impact

No wonder, when the news of Joe Biden becoming the president of the United States hit the world, everyone was thrilled. However, because America is amongst the fastest growing economies across the globe, Biden's election will have an impact on everyone around for sure. If you sift through the different articles on the web, you will come across information related to Biden planning to raise taxes on the wealthy. This will have a strong impact on the current stocks in the market for sure. While Wall Street was struggling for a blue wave, the current performance of the market seems to show a favorable position of Biden in the seat of the president. Search for stocks under 20 to come across a plethora of other impacts.

2. COVID 19 Vaccine

No wonder several governments have been struggling to find a vaccine for the coronavirus this year. If they are successful in coming up with a solution, this vaccine will boost the pharmaceutical industry. This means, all the public companies actively involved in the search for a vaccine will be rewarded. Most of the winners will be top-notch names from the medical world, whereas the public will also be present at the receiving end of the benefit. Secondly, the distribution of the vaccine will be inclusive of strong logistics effort. This means everyone will be involved in the process of cutting down COVID 19.

3. The Beginning of the End of COVID 19

There's no denying the fact; the coronavirus has had a strong impact on our lives this year. As soon as the vaccine for COVID 19 is approved, it will become a major obsession throughout the world. However, the mother of all questions is if these vaccines will work as per the advertisements or not. This is why there will be a lot of hiccups. However, as the weather becomes better in the US, so will the normalcy of the vaccine. Experts predict the Congress is also set to pass laws related to the distribution of the COVID 19 vaccine. So let's see what the future unfolds for us in terms of eradicating the coronavirus.

4. Increasing Demand For the Travel Stocks

You will be intrigued to know that plenty of travel stocks are waiting to jump as soon as 2021 starts. This means the beginning of this year will be a major booster for the airline stocks, cruise lines, and hotels. Aseconomic activity increases in different parts of the globe, so will the money find a way to milk different sectors. Recent research done by professionals has concluded that the production and distribution of the COVID 19 vaccine mean the coronavirus cases in the US will get reduced to a great extent. This could result in the growth of the GDP by 1.25%.

5. Improvement in the Restaurant Stocks

When was the last time you went to a restaurant to have a good time with your family or friends? If it has been long, you also got affected due to the pandemic situation across the globe. Keep in mind, the culture of dining at restaurants is what compelled many entrepreneurs to startup different eateries at the beginning of this year. However, as COVID 19 caused forced lockdown in several parts of the globe, many new investors had to shut their businesses. Luckily, as COVID 19 is coming to an end, there is a strong chance that the restaurant business is going to witness an exponential increase in total revenue. This, in turn, will give a major push to several economies throughout the globe.