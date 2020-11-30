World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Who killed Iran's most prominent nuclear scientist?

World » Asia

There are several versions of the recent assassination of the most prominent Iranian nuclear scientist and high-ranking officer of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Who killed Iran's most prominent nuclear scientist?

The scientist was traveling with his wife from the city of Rostamkol (Mazandaran Province in northern Iran) to Absard, Tehran Province. He was accompanied by three security vehicles. The first escort vehicle went forward to check the situation on the road. After that, the sound of bullets hitting the car attracted Fakhrizadeh's attention. He stepped out of the vehicle, mistaking those sounds for engine malfunction, and it was at that moment of time, when Fakhrizadeh was shot. The scientist was hit by four bullets, several other bullets killed his bodyguard. The scientist was rushed to hospital, but the doctors were unable to save his life.

Immediately after the attack, official sources reported that the nuclear engineer and his bodyguards were attacked by "terrorists," that the physicist himself, his bodyguard and several attackers were allegedly killed. However, over the weekend, the official version proved to be more than just questionable against the background of several contradictory semi-official versions of the attack.

According to the Fars news agency, Fakhrizadeh was killed from a remotely controlled automatic weapon when he stepped out of his armored vehicle. The fire was opened from a Nissan vehicle, which was approximately 150 meters away, from remote-controlled automatic small arms. Afterwards, the Nissan vehicle was blown up, and the attackers were not found on the site.

Fereydun Abbasi Davani, the former head of the Iranian Nuclear Energy Agency, claims that there were people on the site where the assassination attack took place. According to his version, the original goal was to make Fakhrizadeh's convoy stop next to the Nissan pickup truck, before blowing up the vehicle. However, it just so happened that Fakhrizadeh stopped his car before reaching the pickup. During the shootout, one of his bodyguards was killed, and the explosion of the Nissan explosion distracted his security.

Writer, documentary filmmaker and publicist Javad Mogouei, who is considered to be close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, wrote on Instagram, citing his sources, that inside the Nissan vehicle there were snipers waiting for the scientist.

The publicist wrote about four passengers of the vehicle, four motorcyclists and two snipers. Other sources do not confirm this information. Mogouei also criticized intelligence agencies and claimed that they were infiltrated by whistleblowers who could provide information to organizers of the assassination.

Ayatollah Khamenei's advisor and the head of the Iranian Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharazi said that Iran would give a decisive response to the assassination of Fakhrizadeh. Conservative Iranian newspaper Kayhan called for an attack on the Israeli port city of Haifa. However, the Iranian command is aware of how difficult it is to deliver such a blow to a target in Israel.

Last materials
Federal Security Service officer kills himself in Moscow Kremlin
Islamist terrorist wave hitting Europe: What needs to be done
Who killed Iran's most prominent nuclear scientist?
International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women
Will Joseph Biden be the president to unleash World War Three?
The Kathopnishad: A Commentary (Part II)
Russia has come to Nagorno-Karabakh for good
Russia will respond to any attack on the Crimea
Memo To Trump: Insulin – The Miracle Re-Election Drug
Roscosmos offers to put an end to ISS because it is too expensive
Popular
Asia
Who killed Iran's most prominent nuclear scientist?

There are several versions of the recent assassination of the most prominent Iranian nuclear scientist and high-ranking officer of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

Who killed Iran's most prominent nuclear scientist?
Islamist terrorist wave hitting Europe: What needs to be done
Columnists
Islamist terrorist wave hitting Europe: What needs to be done
Real life stories
Federal Security Service officer kills himself in Moscow Kremlin
Giovanni Giacalone Islamist terrorist wave hitting Europe: What needs to be done Giovanni Giacalone Contributor submission International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women Contributor submission Alexander Shtorm Will Joseph Biden be the president to unleash World War Three? Alexander Shtorm
Comments
Russian doctors fight for COVID-19 compensations
Will Joseph Biden be the president to unleash World War Three?
Russian doctors fight for COVID-19 compensations
Russian doctors fight for COVID-19 compensations
Russian doctors fight for COVID-19 compensations
Russian doctors fight for COVID-19 compensations
International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women
Progress report from Trump’s glorious fourth reich
International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women
Will Joseph Biden be the president to unleash World War Three?
Endless US Wars
Endless US Wars
Will Joseph Biden be the president to unleash World War Three?
Progress report from Trump’s glorious fourth reich
Memo To Trump: What are you thinking!?!
Memo To Trump: What are you thinking!?!
Memo To Trump: What are you thinking!?!
Memo To Trump: What are you thinking!?!
Mr. Biden, Who asked America to lead the world?
Mr. Biden, Who asked America to lead the world?
Grim forecast for 2021: Nuclear terror attack, hunger and war
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy