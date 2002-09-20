EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia and Belarus to take joint responsive measures against the West

World » Former USSR

Russia and Belarus will jointly respond to Western sanctions imposed on Minsk after the Ryanair flight incident, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said, SB.Belarus Today reports from the government meeting.

Russia and Belarus to take joint responsive measures against the West

The corresponding instructions to develop response measures have already been given to the governments of both countries, Lukashenko said. He demanded Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko should not delay the resolution of this issue."

Lukashenko did not clarify what measures exactly Russia and Belarus could take in response to Western sanctions. 

“All this should be reasonable, impiulse-free, we do not want to shoot ourselves in the leg, in the arm, or even in the head,” he said.

Earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the situation with Belarus was "depressing", so sanctions would definitely follow. According to Merkel, the restrictive measures will be targeted.

The EU warned Lukashenko that the upcoming package of restrictive measures will only mark the beginning of more serious pressure if his regime does not make concessions. At the same time, the leaders of Germany and France said they would like to continue the dialogue with Russia.

  • The relationship between the West and Belarus deteriorated sharply again on May 23, 2021, after the RyanAir jetliner, en route from Athens to Vilnius, made an emergency landing in the Belarusian capital accompanied by MiG-29 fighter.
  • The reason for the emergency landing was a bomb report.
  • Immediately after landing, Belarusian security forces detained former editor-in-chief of NEXTA Telegram channel Roman Protasevich, who was on board the landed airplane. 
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Russia and Belarus to take joint responsive measures against the West
Russia will stand up for Belarus, if Belarus recognises Crimea
Russia announces response to NATO military buildup
Sukhoi works on new single-engine light fighter jet
Man suddenly steps out of the closet during online meeting in Crimea
Journalist Ivan Golunov's drug planters sentenced to 12 years
The NFL’s acceptable racism
Roman Protasevich is a product of Putin's and Lukashenko's big mistakes
Putin-Lukashenko summit may end with creation of new state on the world map
Capitalism breaks down and homogenizes life
Popular
Politics
Russia announces response to NATO military buildup

Russia will respond to NATO's actions in the western strategic direction and will form about 20 new formations and units in Russia's Western Military District

Russia announces response to NATO military buildup
Russia will stand up for Belarus, if Belarus recognises Crimea
Former USSR
Russia will stand up for Belarus, if Belarus recognises Crimea
Technologies and discoveries
Sukhoi works on new single-engine light fighter jet
Former USSR
Russia and Belarus to take joint responsive measures against the West
Lyuba Lulko Russia will stand up for Belarus, if Belarus recognises Crimea Lyuba Lulko David R. Hoffman The NFL’s acceptable racism David R. Hoffman Alexander Shtorm Putin-Lukashenko summit may end with creation of new state on the world map Alexander Shtorm
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy