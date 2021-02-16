World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia denies reports about PMC Wagner fighters killed in Africa

World » Africa

No Russian instructor has been either captured or killed in the Central African Republic (CAR), the Russian ambassador said commenting to reports about the murder of fighters from private military company (PMC) Wagner, RIA Novosti reports.

Russia denies reports about PMC Wagner fighters killed in Africa

According to him, the reports about the death of Russian military men in the CAR were fake.

Earlier, local publication Corbeau News said that rebels in the Central African Republic announced the murder of PMC Wagner fighters. According to the anti-government Coalition of Patriots for Change, one Russian was taken hostage, and several others were killed.

Representatives of the Red Cross and Médecins Sans Frontières confirmed that on the day of the fighting with government forces near the city of Bambari on February 10, local morgues did receive the bodies of the dead. No other details were provided.

In December 2020, Russia sent 300 military instructors to the country at the request of the authorities of the Central African Republic. It was clarified that they would train servicemen of the republic's national army. It was also reported that the Russian mercenaries started helping the CAR army - they were spotted 130 kilometers north-west of the republic's capital of Bangui, along with mercenaries from Rwanda and representatives of the CAR Armed Forces (FACA).

Last materials
Russia denies reports about PMC Wagner fighters killed in Africa
New Kalashnikov AK-19 to use NATO cartridges
Gun violence in USA to set new records in 2021?
Germany to remain Europe's brothel as long as US soldiers stay there
Beast from the East 2 empties EU's natural gas storage facilities
Man behind 1999 terrorist attacks in Moscow killed in prison
Kremlin interested in Elon Musk's suggestion to Vladimir Putin
Trump's acquittal: Welcome to the Fourth Reich
Insurrection, Authoritarianism, and Liberal Democracy
Post-pandemic American society must not return to industrial capitalist roots
Popular
News from the Kremlin
Kremlin interested in Elon Musk's suggestion to Vladimir Putin

Elon Musk tweeted a post about an application for voice communication and online conferences

Kremlin interested in Elon Musk's suggestion to Vladimir Putin
Germany to remain Europe's brothel as long as US soldiers stay there
Europe
Germany to remain Europe's brothel as long as US soldiers stay there
Columnists
Trump's acquittal: Welcome to the Fourth Reich
Europe
Beast from the East 2 empties EU's natural gas storage facilities
Lyuba Lulko Germany to remain Europe's brothel as long as US soldiers stay there Lyuba Lulko David R. Hoffman Trump's acquittal: Welcome to the Fourth Reich David R. Hoffman Peter Baofu Insurrection, Authoritarianism, and Liberal Democracy Peter Baofu
Technologies and discoveries
New Kalashnikov AK-19 to use NATO cartridges
Crimes
Man behind 1999 terrorist attacks in Moscow killed in prison
Insurrection, Authoritarianism, and Liberal Democracy
Columnists
Insurrection, Authoritarianism, and Liberal Democracy
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy