EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia ready to start rebuilding Afghanistan

World » Asia

Russia will take part in economic projects to rebuild Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, Putin's special aide for Afghanistan said. The official who also serves as the Director of the Second Department for Asia of the Russian Foreign Ministry, stressed that Moscow was ready to start working on the projects already now, RIA Novosti reports.

Russia ready to start rebuilding Afghanistan

“We have always declared our readiness to participate in international efforts for socio-economic rehabilitation of post-conflict Afghanistan. This time to start working in this direction is coming right now," the official said. He also called on Western states not to freeze financial assets of the new Afghan authorities.

Kabulov does not rule out that the United States may strike Afghanistan again. The threat for drug trafficking from Afghanistan to increase is real, and the struggle against it should not be limited to just verbal statements, he noted. 

On August 15, the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) announced the establishment of control over the entire territory of Afghanistan. The same day, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Russia ready to start rebuilding Afghanistan
Kamala Harris fails to win heart and soul of Vietnam as those wounds will never heal
Russia announces its top priority amid chaos in Afghanistan
Sukhoi Su-24 bomber crashes near Perm due to technical failure
Green Pass is for Nazis
Defeat in Afghanistan delivers fatal blow to Western hegemony
US suffers largest losses in Kabul explosions
Putin fails to formulate Russia's national idea
Kabul airport explosion kills at least 13, death toll most likely to climb
Why does Joe Biden joke about evacuation from Afghanistan?
Popular
Asia
Russia ready to start rebuilding Afghanistan

Russia will take part in economic projects to rebuild Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, Putin's special aide for Afghanistan said

Russia ready to start rebuilding Afghanistan
Lyuba Lulko Kamala Harris fails to win heart and soul of Vietnam as those wounds will never heal Lyuba Lulko Costantino Ceoldo Green Pass is for Nazis Costantino Ceoldo Sawraj Singh Defeat in Afghanistan delivers fatal blow to Western hegemony Sawraj Singh
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy