Erdogan pledges to build new Karabakh with Azerbaijan

World » Former USSR

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan made a statement regarding Azerbaijan and Karabakh. In short, Erdogan is convinced that Turkey and Azerbaijan will rebuild the "new Karabakh" together.

Erdogan pledges to build new Karabakh with Azerbaijan

Erdogan: 'The happiness of Azerbaijan is the happiness of Turkey'

Erdogan has been staying in Azerbaijan since June 15. Among other things, he spoke before the country's parliament. On June 16, he told the National Assembly: Turkey is ready to help Azerbaijan already now and plans to do so in the future.

"We drove through Karabakh yesterday, saw the scale of destruction there after 30 years of conflict. However, Turkey and Azerbaijan will rebuild everything together, we will build the new Karabakh," Erdogan told the parliament, TRT channel reports.

According to The Daily Sabah, Azerbaijan may count on Turkey's support "in all spheres."

"The happiness of Azerbaijan is the happiness of Turkey," the Turkish President congratulated Aezerbaijan once again on the restoration of control over the territories.

Should Russia react to such statements? Pravda. Ru asked an expert opinion from Sergei Markov, the Director of the Institute for Political Studies.

Such statements are important, and Russia should react to them. However, developing cooperation is a sovereign right of both Turkey and Azerbaijan.

"Therefore, we should welcome those statements, given that it was also said that Russia, Turkey and Azerbaijan are striving for peace together. There were a lot of positive words said about Russia. It makes sense to continue cooperation, "Markov added.

In addition, Russia will be involved in the cooperation. For example, Armenia trusts only Russia when it comes to railways. At the same time, Sergei Markov said, Russia expects Turkey and Azerbaijan to join the Eurasian Economic Union.

Recep Erdogan in Nagorno-Karabakh
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
