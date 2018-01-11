Putin and Merkel yelled at each other because of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel had had a few fights and used strong language because of the Ukrainian crisis in 2014. The politicians learned to respect each other over time, but they may still have unpleasant conversations, historian Ralph Bollman wrote in a book on Merkel's biography, RIA Novosti reports.

The relations between the two politicians worsened considerably after Russia reunited with Crimea.

According to Ballman, Merkel did not want to go to Moscow, because the chancellor allegedly did not want to run the risk of being humiliated by Putin. Therefore, she personally called the Russian president "dozens of times."

The talks that Putin and Merkel had were like duels.

"They would say everything to each other point blank. They would even yell at each other at times," the biographer wrote in the book.

The biography covers Angela Merkel's life from birth (1954) to early 2021.