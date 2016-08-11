Russian Foreign Ministry: Kosovo is black hole of Europe

Kosovo is the "black hole" of Europe, a place that, despite all efforts that the West has taken, could never become a full-fledged state, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Serbian newspaper Kurir.

"This is a black hole in Europe, where organised crime and corruption flourish. Extremist and terrorist groups operate there too, recruiting supporters — there is an atmosphere of national and religious hatred being created there,” Zakharova said.

She also added that the Kosovo authorities support an ideology that justifies the ethnic cleansing of the non-Albanian population and openly professes extremist views. Such a state of affairs developed there due to the aggressive policy of Western countries.

"The Western project of Kosovo has failed. Despite the huge amount of money that was poured into it, it has failed totally,” the diplomat said, recalling how US television channels were calling Kosovo a "country of opportunities."