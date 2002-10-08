EN RU FR PT
Azerbaijan and Turkey sign Shusha Declaration on Alliance

World » Asia

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the Shusha Declaration on Alliance. The ceremony of signing the document took place in the city of Shusha following negotiations between the two leaders, Anadolu news agency reports.

“Today is a historic day. Today we welcome the President of Turkey, my brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the liberated Shusha. My brother has been to Azerbaijan many times, but this is the first time, when he is visiting Shusha. The joint declaration of alliance that we have signed today will raise our relations to the highest level. The name of the declaration speaks for itself. All paragraphs  of this declaration are a guarantee of our further cooperation,” said Ilham Aliyev.

He called the signing of the document a historic achievement. According to the President of Azerbaijan, this declaration demonstrates unity of the two countries.

Shusha is the second largest city in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the trilateral agreement signed in November 2020, Azerbaijan received two regional centers that were part of the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region during the Soviet era - Shusha and Hadrut. Armenia also handed over to Azerbaijan three regions of Karabakh: Kelbajar, Agdam and Lachin.

