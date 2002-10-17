World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Turkey prepares to launch hundreds of missiles on Syria

World » Asia » Turkey

Turkish armed forces are preparing to launch missile attacks on the northern border of Syria, where parts of the government forces of Damascus are deployed, Avia.pro reports.

Turkey prepares to launch hundreds of missiles on Syria

According to the website, the Turkish authorities are planning a volley fire of several hundreds of missiles. Military trucks with ammunition and missiles have already been transferred to Syrian territory from Turkey.

The Russian Spring publication, which is close to the Russian Ministry of Defense, also reports that Ansar al-Tawhid and Khuras al-Din militants (also known as the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda terrorist organization, banned in Russia) are preparing an attack on military facilities of the Syrian army in the southern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone.

According to the information received with the help of reconnaissance means of the Russian Aerospace Forces, military hardware and pickup trucks with missile launchers were about 40 kilometers from the city of Idlib.

In late April, terrorists attacked checkpoints and columns of Turkey-supported militants several times and tried to seize control of the city of Maaret al-Ihuan, located 13 kilometers from Idlib. Refugees and civilians in the region were hurt.

On April 23, the Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria announced that the militants were planning provocations with the use of chemical weapons to subsequently blame government troops for those attacks.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan start war because of fresh water
Turkey prepares to launch hundreds of missiles on Syria
Navalny's little house of cards falls apart in Russia
Challenge to America's global dominance is long overdue
Good soldier Svejk sinks his dirty fingers in the Russian pie
Turkish nationalists urge to active S-400 systems immediately
European Parliament to consider Russia's disconnection from SWIFT
US reconnaissance aircraft fly to Russian Black Sea borders
Kremlin strongly denies COVID-19 third wave in Russia
Russia expels Baltic and Slovakian diplomats
Popular
Former USSR
US reconnaissance aircraft fly to Russian Black Sea borders

The EP-3E Orion electronic reconnaissance aircraft of the US Navy is already monitoring the Russian Crimea

US reconnaissance aircraft fly to Russian Black Sea borders
Good soldier Svejk sinks his dirty fingers in the Russian pie
Europe
Good soldier Svejk sinks his dirty fingers in the Russian pie
Europe
European Parliament to consider Russia's disconnection from SWIFT
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkish nationalists urge to active S-400 systems immediately
David Harasym Challenge to America's global dominance is long overdue David Harasym Lyuba Lulko Good soldier Svejk sinks his dirty fingers in the Russian pie Lyuba Lulko Oleg Artyukov Brazil likes it harder Oleg Artyukov
Politics
Russia expels Baltic and Slovakian diplomats
Health
Kremlin strongly denies COVID-19 third wave in Russia
Challenge to America's global dominance is long overdue
Columnists
Challenge to America's global dominance is long overdue
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy