Turkey prepares to launch hundreds of missiles on Syria

Turkish armed forces are preparing to launch missile attacks on the northern border of Syria, where parts of the government forces of Damascus are deployed, Avia.pro reports.

According to the website, the Turkish authorities are planning a volley fire of several hundreds of missiles. Military trucks with ammunition and missiles have already been transferred to Syrian territory from Turkey.

The Russian Spring publication, which is close to the Russian Ministry of Defense, also reports that Ansar al-Tawhid and Khuras al-Din militants (also known as the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda terrorist organization, banned in Russia) are preparing an attack on military facilities of the Syrian army in the southern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone.

According to the information received with the help of reconnaissance means of the Russian Aerospace Forces, military hardware and pickup trucks with missile launchers were about 40 kilometers from the city of Idlib.

In late April, terrorists attacked checkpoints and columns of Turkey-supported militants several times and tried to seize control of the city of Maaret al-Ihuan, located 13 kilometers from Idlib. Refugees and civilians in the region were hurt.

On April 23, the Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria announced that the militants were planning provocations with the use of chemical weapons to subsequently blame government troops for those attacks.