World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian warships take to the Black Sea

World » Former USSR

Warships of Russia's Black Sea Fleet left the port of Sevastopol to conduct artillery exercises, the  Novy Sevastopol newspaper reports with reference to the information department of the fleet.

Russian warships take to the Black Sea

The frigate Admiral Makarov, small missile ships Graivoron and Vyshny Volochek, the air-cushion missile ship Samum, the Ivan Golubetsv minesweeper, as well as large landing ships took to the sea.

They conducted exercises "to overcome a conventional minefield in maintaining mine-sweeping forces of the fleet." The crews will conduct single and joint firing exercises at surface and air targets. Naval target shields will play the role of the conditional enemy.

Airplanes and helicopters of naval aviation and air defense of the Black Sea Fleet will be involved in the exercises at a later stage. 

On April 14, it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine staged large-scale maneuvers with the participation of tanks and artillery near the Crimea. According to the legend of the drills, an infantry-supported tank grouping tried to break through the Ukrainian line of defense.

In early April, Ukraine accused Russia of building up its military presence in the Donbass and called on NATO countries to increase their combat readiness. The Kremlin, in turn, called Ukraine an explosive region and assured that Moscow was taking necessary measures to ensure its own security.

Samum - Guided missile corvette
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Russian warships take to the Black Sea
Russia builds world's largest icebreaker fleet
Russia starts urgent preparations for Putin-Biden summit
Putin administered second jab of coronavirus vaccine
USA and NATO are playing with fire
Biden calls Putin and offers him to meet
Moscow coffee shop sells woman bottle of sanitizer instead of water
USA sees Ukraine only as collateral damage to use against Russia
Russia deploys two armies and Airborne Forces on western border
Russia lashes itself to punish Turkey
Popular
Europe
Russia deploys two armies and Airborne Forces on western border

Russia has deployed two armies and three units of Airborne Forces to its western borders as part of a verification check, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu said

Russia deploys two armies and Airborne Forces on western border
Russia lashes itself to punish Turkey
Politics
Russia lashes itself to punish Turkey
Economics
Russia can be disconnected from Visa and MasterCard systems
Americas
Biden calls Putin and offers him to meet
David Harasym USA and NATO are playing with fire David Harasym Lyuba Lulko USA sees Ukraine only as collateral damage to use against Russia Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Russia lashes itself to punish Turkey Dmitry Sudakov
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
USA sees Ukraine only as collateral damage to use against Russia
Columnists
USA and NATO are playing with fire
Moscow coffee shop sells woman bottle of sanitizer instead of water
Conflicts
Moscow coffee shop sells woman bottle of sanitizer instead of water
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy