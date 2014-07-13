Russian warships take to the Black Sea

Warships of Russia's Black Sea Fleet left the port of Sevastopol to conduct artillery exercises, the Novy Sevastopol newspaper reports with reference to the information department of the fleet.

The frigate Admiral Makarov, small missile ships Graivoron and Vyshny Volochek, the air-cushion missile ship Samum, the Ivan Golubetsv minesweeper, as well as large landing ships took to the sea.

They conducted exercises "to overcome a conventional minefield in maintaining mine-sweeping forces of the fleet." The crews will conduct single and joint firing exercises at surface and air targets. Naval target shields will play the role of the conditional enemy.

Airplanes and helicopters of naval aviation and air defense of the Black Sea Fleet will be involved in the exercises at a later stage.

On April 14, it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine staged large-scale maneuvers with the participation of tanks and artillery near the Crimea. According to the legend of the drills, an infantry-supported tank grouping tried to break through the Ukrainian line of defense.

In early April, Ukraine accused Russia of building up its military presence in the Donbass and called on NATO countries to increase their combat readiness. The Kremlin, in turn, called Ukraine an explosive region and assured that Moscow was taking necessary measures to ensure its own security.