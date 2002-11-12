EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Turkey and Russia may conclude a deal on Crimea and Northern Cyprus

World » Asia

Turkey and Russia may conclude a deal on Crimea provided that Moscow recognises the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as an independent state.

Turkey and Russia may conclude a deal on Crimea and Northern Cyprus

Hasan Unal, a professor at the Turkish University of Maltepe (Istanbul), said in an interview with lenta.ru publication that Russia could lead the movement to recognise the republic. He noted that the united Cyprus could become a NATO member, which comes contrary to Russia's interests. 

In return, Turkish airlines would be able to resume direct flights to Crimea, whereas the Turkish authorities would abandon the rhetoric about Crimea being part of Ukraine. The professor  acknowledged that such a scenario may look unrealistic due to existing views that both parties share  regarding Crimea and Cyprus. 

Politicians use rhetoric to subsequently take a stronger position in the event of negotiations, he said.

At the same time, there is no need for Turkey to recognize Crimea as Russian territory, the Turkish professor said. 

"Crimea is already a part of Russia, and Russia will not necessarily ask Turkey to recognize this," he explained. 

Unal added that Russia does not need to recognize the TRNC immediately either - it would be enough for Russia not to put pressure on other countries that would be willing to recognize the TRNC and start direct trade with Northern Cyprus.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 as a result of the referendum. Turkey, like all Western countries, did not recognize the accession, even though many politicians and other public figures inside Turkey call on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to recognize Crimea as Russia. Nevertheless, Turkey's official position continues to coincide with that of NATO allies. In addition, the Turkish authorities have repeatedly accused Russia of oppressing and discriminating the Crimean Tatars.

Cyprus was divided into northern and southern territories after the conflict between Turkish and Greek Cypriots in 1974. As a result of the military coup, the Greek junta came to power on the island nation. However, Turkey took advantage of international law and invaded Cyprus, having occupied the northern part of the island. In 1975, the foundation and independence of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was proclaimed.

Kremlin responds to Turkey's idea

Russian regions, including Crimea, will never be the subject for any deals, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the idea for Turkey to ​​recognise Crimea provided that Russia recognises Northern Cyprus in return. 

“Of course, Russian regions can never be and will not be the subject of any deals, this is out of the question,” he said, adding that the above-mentioned Turkish professor could hardly translate an official point of view of Ankara.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Turkey and Russia may conclude a deal on Crimea and Northern Cyprus
Russian icebreakers to be built in Turkey now
Putin intimidates the world with the power of the Russian Navy
Russian athlete wins historic gold for Russia in taekwondo
Russia starts working on new doomsday aircraft based on Ilyushin Il-96-400M
The CIA is watching Russian hackers closely, but can not see them
Argentina may mercilessly bury Sputnik V
Sukhoi new fighter jet checkmates USA's F-35 and China's FC-31
MAKS 2021 airshow sets new record for the number of export contracts
Russia's new aircraft engine PD-14 makes successful debut at MAKS 2021 air show
Popular
Politics
Putin intimidates the world with the power of the Russian Navy

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his speech dedicated to the Day of the Russian Navy, recalled the threats that Russia is currently facing from a number of countries.

Putin intimidates the world with the power of the Russian Navy
Russia starts working on new doomsday aircraft based on Ilyushin Il-96-400M
Real life stories
Russia starts working on new doomsday aircraft based on Ilyushin Il-96-400M
Economics
Russian athlete wins historic gold for Russia in taekwondo
Economics
Russian icebreakers to be built in Turkey now
Alexander Shtorm Putin intimidates the world with the power of the Russian Navy Alexander Shtorm Lyuba Lulko The CIA is watching Russian hackers closely, but can not see them Lyuba Lulko Anton Kulikov Argentina may mercilessly bury Sputnik V Anton Kulikov
Turkey and Russia may conclude a deal on Crimea and Northern Cyprus
Asia
Turkey and Russia may conclude a deal on Crimea and Northern Cyprus
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy