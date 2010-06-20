Ukraine calls Donetsk and Luhansk republic 'concentration camp'

The Ukrainian government does not see an opportunity to hold elections in the uncontrolled regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Alexei Danilov said.

According to him, holding elections in the unrecognised people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk is impossible until the time when the Armed Forces of Ukraine gain control over those territories.

"Tell me, please, how can one hold elections in a concentration camp?" Danilov said speaking about the self-proclaimed People's Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

According to Danilov, holding elections under the Ukrainian law does not make any sense while “Russian tanks, generals and officers” are staying in the Donbass.

Earlier Danilov admitted that Ukraine can not fulfill the Minsk agreements in their current form.