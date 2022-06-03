Video: Su-35 pilots performs unique manoeuvre after launching three missiles

The missile attack conducted by the Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter aircraft and the incredible maneuver that the pilot of the fighter subsequently made were captured on video.

The cockpit view video shows a Russian Su-35S fighter launching three R-77 air-to-air missiles at a time. Afterwards, the pilot performs a complex 90-degree turnout maneuver while retaining full control over the target. According to military pilots, no other fighter can boast of such combat capabilities.

Experts paid attention to the fact that the target remained undisclosed. In all likelihood, it could be a combat aircraft (provided the launch distance). However, there is no confirmation to this.