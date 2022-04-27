EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Macron was attacked by tomatoes

The newly elected president of France visited the municipality of Cergy. Macron was pelted with tomatoes there by fellow citizens. The tomatoes hit the bodyguards of the French president. The guards shoved the crowd and led Macron away from the French.

