Russian athlete complains of living in USA

Russian long jumper Daria Klishina shared her views about the disadvantages of living in the United States.

In an interview with Sport24, the athlete complained about very expensive healthcare services. She also finds it difficult to find necessary medications in a drug store. She also noted that she was surprised at the quality of food.

"Food stores are half packed with frozen food, but where is the normal food? What is that?" Klishina wonders.

At the same time, the Russian athlete noted that she had accustomed to local peculiarities over the years of her life in the United States, and they do not cause her big problems anymore.

In one of her earlier interviews from December 2020, Klishina said that she had to obtain a credit card, because without credit history she could not buy a phone.

Daria Klishina moved to the United States in 2013, where she has lived and trained ever since. The athlete is a two-time European champion and a silver medalist at the 2017 World Championship.

Daria Klishina is the only Russian athlete, for whom the Tokyo Games will be the second in a row. Her Olympic debut was in Rio, when the International Federation suspended the entire Russian team from the Games, but Klishina went to court and one day before the start of the qualification she defended her right to perform.

She did not achieve anything in Rio, but a year later Daria became a world vice-champion. She will try to push her limits to win an Olympic medal in Tokyo. The Tokyo Olympic Games will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021. No spectators will be allowed to attend the Games due to coronaries restrictions.