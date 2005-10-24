EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian athlete complains of living in USA

Sport » Other

Russian long jumper Daria Klishina shared her views about the disadvantages of living in the United States.

Russian athlete complains of living in USA

In an interview with Sport24, the athlete complained about very expensive healthcare services. She also finds it difficult to find necessary medications in a drug store. She also noted that she was surprised at the quality of food. 

"Food stores are half packed with frozen food, but where is the normal food? What is that?" Klishina wonders.

At the same time, the Russian athlete noted that she had accustomed to local peculiarities over the years of her life in the United States, and they do not cause her big problems anymore. 

In one of her earlier interviews from December 2020, Klishina said that she had to obtain a credit card, because without credit history she could not buy a phone.

Daria Klishina moved to the United States in 2013, where she has lived and trained ever since. The athlete is a two-time European champion and a silver medalist at the 2017 World Championship.

Daria Klishina is the only Russian athlete, for whom the Tokyo Games will be the second in a row. Her Olympic debut was in Rio, when the International Federation suspended the entire Russian team from the Games, but Klishina went to court and one day before the start of the qualification she defended her right to perform.

She did not achieve anything in Rio, but a year later Daria became a world vice-champion. She will try to push her limits to win an Olympic medal in Tokyo. The Tokyo Olympic Games will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021. No spectators will be allowed to attend the Games due to coronaries restrictions.

Daria Klishina jumping
Last materials
Russian athlete complains of living in USA
NATO readies for war with Russia in the Black Sea
Sex after vaccination is good, Russian doctor says
Hungary hungry for traditional family values
Taliban terrorists come to Moscow to talk
Putin calms crying boy
Ilyushin-76P water bomber: 42 tons of water to extinguish forest fires
Taliban fuels another war near Russian borders. Tajikistan asks for help
Russia ready to use army base in Tajikistan as crisis in Afghanistan escalates
Russia's CoviVac vaccine effective against delta strain
Popular
Real life stories
Putin calms crying boy

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a video conference with finalists of the "Big Break" contest, calmed down an overemotional boy

Putin calms crying boy
Taliban terrorists come to Moscow to talk
Politics
Taliban terrorists come to Moscow to talk
Technologies and discoveries
Ilyushin-76P water bomber: 42 tons of water to extinguish forest fires
Europe
Hungary hungry for traditional family values
Lyuba Lulko Hungary hungry for traditional family values Lyuba Lulko Andrey Mihayloff Taliban fuels another war near Russian borders. Tajikistan asks for help Andrey Mihayloff Mahboob A. Khawaja America-led NATO in Afghanistan: Crimes against humanity call for accountability Mahboob A. Khawaja
Former USSR
NATO readies for war with Russia in the Black Sea
Health
Sex after vaccination is good, Russian doctor says
Russian athlete complains of living in USA
Other
Russian athlete complains of living in USA
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy