UEFA orders Ukraine to remove fascist slogan from football uniforms

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) instructed the Ukrainian national football team to remove the slogan "Glory to the Heroes!" from their Euro 2020 uniforms.

The UEFA saw no violations in the application of the slogan "Glory to Ukraine!"

However, the second part of the slogan that says "Glory to the Heroes!" will have to be removed from the uniforms, because, as the UEFA found, it bears a political meaning in combination with the first part.

On June 7, it was reported that UEFA approved the uniform for the Ukrainian national team with the image of Crimea. The fact that the image of the Crimean peninsula was used on the uniform of team Ukraine became known on June 6. The uniform was presented by the head of the Ukrainian Football Association Andrey Pavelko.

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to the decision of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to remove the slogan "Glory to the Heroes!" from the uniform of team Ukraine.

Sport should be out of politics, Peskov said commenting UEFA's requirement to Ukraine.

Ukrainian national football team Andrey Shevchenko gave his assessment to the football gear.

“What I saw - yes, everything was ok. I'm not playing in it, it's up to the guys, one needs to find out what they think," he said.

Crimea became part of Russia after a referendum held in March 2014, in which the majority of the Crimeans voted to make Crimea part of Russia. Kiev refused to recognise the results of the referendum.