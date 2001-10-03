EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

UEFA orders Ukraine to remove fascist slogan from football uniforms

Sport » Soccer

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) instructed the Ukrainian national football team to remove the slogan "Glory to the Heroes!" from their Euro 2020 uniforms. 

UEFA orders Ukraine to remove fascist slogan from football uniforms

The UEFA saw no violations in the application of the slogan "Glory to Ukraine!"

However, the second part of the slogan that says "Glory to the Heroes!" will have to be removed from the uniforms, because, as the UEFA found, it bears a political meaning in combination with the first part. 

On June 7, it was reported that UEFA approved the uniform for the Ukrainian national team with the image of Crimea. The fact that the image of the Crimean peninsula was used on the uniform of team Ukraine became known on June 6. The uniform was presented by the head of the Ukrainian Football Association Andrey Pavelko. 

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to the decision of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to remove the slogan "Glory to the Heroes!" from the uniform of team Ukraine.

Sport should be out of politics, Peskov said commenting UEFA's requirement to Ukraine. 

Ukrainian national football team Andrey Shevchenko gave his assessment to the football gear.

“What I saw - yes, everything was ok. I'm not playing in it, it's up to the guys, one needs to find out what they think," he said. 

Crimea became part of Russia after a referendum held in March 2014, in which the majority of the Crimeans voted to make Crimea part of Russia. Kiev refused to recognise the results of the referendum. 

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Alexei Navalny's organizations outlawed and banned as extremist
Poland comes into tough confrontation with Germany over electricity
Putin's goddaughter ridicules former TATU singer in interview
Three Russian soldiers reportedly hurt in mine explosion in Syria
Kim Jong-un shows dramatic weight loss
India returns K-152 Nerpa nuclear submarine to Russia
Man kills two court officers who informed him about his house demolition
An Italian case, unfortunately
Three wars that caused the Russian Empire to collapse
Witnesses say they saw or heard Buk missile that shot down Flight MH17 in 2014
Popular
Asia
Kim Jong-un shows dramatic weight loss

Journalists paid attention to most recent photographs of the DPRK leader. The pictures suggest that during one month of his absence from the public eye Kim Jong-un has lost weight significantly

Kim Jong-un shows dramatic weight loss
India returns K-152 Nerpa nuclear submarine to Russia
Asia
India returns K-152 Nerpa nuclear submarine to Russia
Europe
Poland comes into tough confrontation with Germany over electricity
Showbiz
Putin's goddaughter ridicules former TATU singer in interview
Lyuba Lulko Poland comes into tough confrontation with Germany over electricity Lyuba Lulko Anton Kulikov Putin's goddaughter ridicules former TATU singer in interview Anton Kulikov Costantino Ceoldo An Italian case, unfortunately Costantino Ceoldo
Crimes
Man kills two court officers who informed him about his house demolition
Columnists
An Italian case, unfortunately
Three Russian soldiers reportedly hurt in mine explosion in Syria
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Three Russian soldiers reportedly hurt in mine explosion in Syria
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy