World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Tom Wilson of Canada strikes two Russian players when they are down

Sport » Other

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson assaulted New York Rangers Russian forward Artemy Panarin and Pavel Buchnevich in a National Hockey League (NHL) regular season match.

Tom Wilson attacks Panarin and Buchnevich

The incident occurred during the second period of the match. Wilson knocked Buchnevich head down and then hit the lying hockey player. Panarin jumped on the opponent, but the Canadian beat him and threw him head down on the ice. The match ended with Washington winning 6:3.

Washington Capitals take the lead at the Eastern Division chart with 71 points in 52 games. The Rangers are ranked fifth with 58 points in 53 games.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Vladimir Zhirinovsky suggests abolishing President of Russia
Tiger trainer Mikhail Bagdasarov dies of coronavirus
Tom Wilson of Canada strikes two Russian players when they are down
Search Your Team: Making dreams come true
USSR's biggest hell in peacetime: 1989 Ufa natural gas explosion
US Embassy in Russia shrinks by 75 percent
America's complacent descent into fascism
Germany seems to like 'good fascists' of Ukraine
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan start war because of fresh water
Turkey prepares to launch hundreds of missiles on Syria
Popular
Anomalous phenomena
Search Your Team: Making dreams come true

This project has given a voice and a direction to those who felt their life was going nowhere, to those who looked for a purpose.

Search Your Team: Making dreams come true
Tom Wilson of Canada strikes two Russian players when they are down
Other
Tom Wilson of Canada strikes two Russian players when they are down
Real life stories
Tiger trainer Mikhail Bagdasarov dies of coronavirus
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Search Your Team: Making dreams come true Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitry Sudakov USSR's biggest hell in peacetime: 1989 Ufa natural gas explosion Dmitry Sudakov David R. Hoffman America's complacent descent into fascism David R. Hoffman
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy