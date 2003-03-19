Tom Wilson of Canada strikes two Russian players when they are down

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson assaulted New York Rangers Russian forward Artemy Panarin and Pavel Buchnevich in a National Hockey League (NHL) regular season match.

The incident occurred during the second period of the match. Wilson knocked Buchnevich head down and then hit the lying hockey player. Panarin jumped on the opponent, but the Canadian beat him and threw him head down on the ice. The match ended with Washington winning 6:3.

Washington Capitals take the lead at the Eastern Division chart with 71 points in 52 games. The Rangers are ranked fifth with 58 points in 53 games.