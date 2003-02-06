Russia to welcome foreign fans for Euro 2020 visa free

Foreign fans will be able to come to Russia for Euro 2020 matches without a visa, Sport24 reports.

In order to come to Russia, a Fan ID and a negative PCR test will be required. A simplified visa procedure is provided for tournament participants, media representatives and volunteers.

St. Petersburg is one of eleven cities that will host European Championship matches. The first match of Euro 2020 in Russia will be held on June 12 between Belgium and Russia.

The jubilee 16th draw of the European Football Championship should have taken place in the summer of 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament has retained its title, and Euro 2020 will thus be held on the territory of ten states in 2021.