World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
14-year-old Maria Simonova hits her head very hard while falling from male partner's support

Young figure skater falls down on ice really hard, hits her head, gets up to continue skating

Sport

14-year-old figure skater Maria Simonova was rushed to hospital after she fell on ice hard during a tournament in Moscow.

Male skater dropped Simonova while holding her on support. The girl fell hard on ice and hit her head.

After the fall, she was able to get up and finish the programme. She did not come to the traditional kiss-and-cry room after the performance and asked for help.

Luckily, an X-ray examination revealed that the girl did not suffer any brain damage. Maria remains conscious, she talks and even laughs, Sport Express reports.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Polish and allied warplanes scrambled amid Russia's missile attack on Ukraine

On Tuesday, January 23, Poland scrambled its warplanes against the backdrop of activities of Russian long-range aviation. Allied aviation was also alerted

Poland scrambles warplanes as Russia conducts massive missile strike on Ukraine
Russian army launches Kh-22 missiles on military facilities in Kyiv and Kharkiv
Russia strikes Kyiv and Kharkiv
Western governments hope Russia and Saudi Arabia will fight over Red Sea crisis
Ukraine is waiting for frozen Russian assets
Ukraine's wishful thinking: EU prepares decision to confiscate Russian assets Lyuba Lulko The West wants Russia and Saudi Arabia to fight over Houthi rebels Anton Kulikov The Real Deal on a Ukraine and Mexico Funding Compromise Guy Somerset
List of 65 Ukrainian POWs, including 12 Azov fighters, published
Ukraine commits stupid mistake by shooting down Russian Il-76
Putin develops Russia's first nuclear power project in Africa
Putin develops Russia's first nuclear power project in Africa
Last materials
Young figure skater falls down on ice really hard, hits her head, gets up to continue skating
Russia officially accuses Ukraine of shooting down Il-76 and killing Russian pilots
MMA fighter falls out of window on 10th floor trying to save his cat
Azov fighters among those killed in Il-76 plane crash
Russia: Il-76 had 65 Ukrainian POWs on board. Ukraine: Il-76 carried S-300 missiles
Il-76 crew sacrificed themselves not to let the plane crash on village
Ilyushin Il-76 with 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war shot down over Russia
Ukraine's wishful thinking: EU prepares decision to confiscate Russian assets
The West wants Russia and Saudi Arabia to fight over Houthi rebels
Man obsessed with Satanism kills his girlfriend and takes her body out as trash
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X