14-year-old Maria Simonova hits her head very hard while falling from male partner's support

Young figure skater falls down on ice really hard, hits her head, gets up to continue skating

14-year-old figure skater Maria Simonova was rushed to hospital after she fell on ice hard during a tournament in Moscow.

Male skater dropped Simonova while holding her on support. The girl fell hard on ice and hit her head.

After the fall, she was able to get up and finish the programme. She did not come to the traditional kiss-and-cry room after the performance and asked for help.

Luckily, an X-ray examination revealed that the girl did not suffer any brain damage. Maria remains conscious, she talks and even laughs, Sport Express reports.