World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

President of Turkish football club punches referee in the face on football field

Sport

President of Turkey's Ankaragucu football club, Faruk Koca, punched referee Halil Umut Meler in the face after the match of the 15th round of the Super League, Sabah Spor reports.

Faruk Koca punched the referee in the face knocking him down on the lawn. Several other men ran up to the referee the next moment and kicked him in the head.

The incident occurred after the final whistle. According to Koca, he wanted to spit the referee in the face, but decided to hit him not too hard. The referee was hospitalised.

"The incident occurred due to referee's incorrect decisions and provocative behaviour. My goal was to verbally respond to referee's actions and spit him in his face. Then I punched him in the face. That slap did not cause a fracture. He could stand on his feet for ten seconds before he threw himself to the ground," Faruk Koca said.

According to A Spor, the Ankaragucu president and three other participants of the fight were arrested.

Faruk Koca may face a term in prison. In addition, he could be suspended from football activities for up to two years. The term of the punishment can be doubled due to the fact that the attack on the referee happened on the football field.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) issued a statement saying that all matches in all leagues have been postponed indefinitely.

"This inhumane and heinous attack was carried out against everyone involved in Turkish football. The culprits will serve most severe punishment," the Turkish Football Federation said.

The referee decided to end his football career.

"This job is over for me. I can't go on anymore,” Meler said.

Halil Umut Meler is 37 years old. He has been working at matches in the elite division of the Turkish Championship since 2015. In 2021, Meler refereed the Europa League match between Leicester and Spartak Moscow.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Ukraine has no future so it will become part of Russia

Ukraine has no future, Vladimir Putin said. The only guarantee to put an end to the fratricidal war is to make the former Ukraine part of the Russian Federation

Ukraine as part of Russia: The only guarantee that excludes civil war forever
Ukrainian tanks attack Russian border areas
Ukrainian tanks attack Russian border areas
The West to replace Zelensky already in near future, Russian intelligence says
Russia and India: A friend in need is a friend indeed
Trump Trial Taxonomy – Palm Beach is Different Guy Somerset Ukraine as part of Russia: The only guarantee that excludes civil war forever Lyuba Lulko Russia and India: A friend in need is a friend indeed Anton Kulikov
Russia to arrange tribunal for crimes of Kyiv regime
Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things
Trump Trial Taxonomy – Palm Beach is Different
Trump Trial Taxonomy – Palm Beach is Different
Last materials
Russian kindergarten pupils awarded certificates with Ukrainian symbols on them
Two wounded soldiers from Russia and Ukraine try to save each other for 10 days
Trump Trial Taxonomy – Palm Beach is Different
Ukraine as part of Russia: The only guarantee that excludes civil war forever
Russia and India: A friend in need is a friend indeed
Russia works on tribunal for crimes of Kyiv regime
Russian intelligence: The West wants to replace Zelensky soon
Staggering impact of artificial intelligence and Internet of things
Ukrainian tanks attack Russian border areas
Do American boots have the guts to attack Moscow? The answer is obvious
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X