Threat of oncology: sports activities with wireless headphones discredited

According to Al Arabiya, frequent use of wireless headphones may lead to oncology.

Prolonged use of Bluetooth headphones increases the risk of developing tumors in the body and may also contribute to miscarriages in women. In this regard, experts recommend limiting the use of wireless headphones while exercising, watching TV, and in other situations.

However, it is worth noting that specialists also emphasized that smartphones and X-ray radiation can cause greater harm to the human body.