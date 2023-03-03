World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Formula 1 looks to synthetic fuels as the future, Instead of going electric

Formula 1 (F1) has been striving to become more environmentally friendly in recent years while still remaining relevant beyond the race track. The series has included more technology that is seen in street cars, such as small-displacement engines with turbos and hybridization.

However, F1's CEO, Stefano Domenicali, has said in an interview with an Italian paper that the series will "never go electric."

F1 sees synthetic fuels, also known as e-fuels, as the future of the series. These lab-created fuels are already in limited production but come with an extreme cost. However, this is not a problem for motorsport. F1's goal is to have e-fuels powering the grid by 2026 and then working towards finding a way to use them in passenger cars as combustion bans start to take effect in nations in the 2030s, just as F1 hopes to become carbon neutral.

The idea of F1 never going electric is a bold statement that could potentially come back to bite the series in the future, especially as the world moves towards electric vehicles. However, F1 hopes to avoid this by switching to a totally sustainable fuel instead. If this happens, there may even be a chance to bring back a 20,000-rpm V-10.

Overall, F1 is striving to be sustainable and environmentally friendly while still remaining relevant and exciting to fans. The switch to e-fuels could potentially be a game-changer for the series and could help keep it in the spotlight for years to come.

