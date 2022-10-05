World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

International Boxing Association reinstates boxers from Russia and Belarus

Sport

The International Boxing Association (IBA) has canceled the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes, a message posted on the official website of the organization says.

International Boxing Association reinstates boxers from Russia and Belarus

The board of directors of the association voted for the admission of boxers from Russia and Belarus to international competitions. The decisions comes into force immediately, the IBA said.

"The IBA strongly believes that politics shouldn't have any influence on sports. Hence, all athletes should be given equal conditions. Respecting its own autonomy as the international sports federation, the IBA shall remain politically neutral and independent,” the organization said in a statement.

On September 24, the IBA suspended the membership of the Boxing Federation of Ukraine (FBU) against the background of the interference of the state in the work of the organization. The restrictions will not affect Ukrainian athletes, and they will be able to take part in tournaments.

In March of this year, the IBA banned the Russians from participating in international tournaments. The organization suspended both athletes and officials, including judges, belonging to the national federations of Russia or Belarus.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Intense movement of NATO aircraft reported near Ukraine's borders

An intense movement of NATO aircraft was reported at Poland's Rzeszow airfield near the Ukrainian border

Intense movement of NATO aircraft reported near Ukraine's borders
Poland kills two birds with one stone as a result of Nord Stream explosions
Europe
Poland kills two birds with one stone as a result of Nord Stream explosions
Russia
Over 200,000 mobilised Russians start training
Europe
Comedian Zelensky tries hard to cancel political heavyweight Putin
Andrey Mihayloff Poland kills two birds with one stone as a result of Nord Stream explosions Andrey Mihayloff Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Smart working: A Revolution, or a missed opportunity? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko The West is losing Brazil as an ally against Russia Lyuba Lulko
Society
Steven Seagal to build large martial arts center near Moscow instead of children's hospital
World
Kremlin about Elon Musk's ideas on Ukraine: 'They deserve attention'
Zelensky officially refuses to negotiate with Putin
World
Zelensky officially refuses to negotiate with Putin
Last materials
Russia officially becomes 113,000 square kilometers larger
Russian troops ready for counterattack in Kherson region
Poland kills two birds with one stone as a result of Nord Stream explosions
Comedian Zelensky tries hard to cancel political heavyweight Putin
Smart working: A Revolution, or a missed opportunity?
Kremlin about Elon Musk's ideas on Ukraine: 'They deserve attention'
Intense movement of NATO aircraft reported near Ukraine's borders
Over 200,000 mobilised Russians start training
Steven Seagal to build large martial arts center near Moscow instead of children's hospital
Zelensky officially refuses to negotiate with Putin
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy