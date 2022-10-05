International Boxing Association reinstates boxers from Russia and Belarus

The International Boxing Association (IBA) has canceled the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes, a message posted on the official website of the organization says.

The board of directors of the association voted for the admission of boxers from Russia and Belarus to international competitions. The decisions comes into force immediately, the IBA said.

"The IBA strongly believes that politics shouldn't have any influence on sports. Hence, all athletes should be given equal conditions. Respecting its own autonomy as the international sports federation, the IBA shall remain politically neutral and independent,” the organization said in a statement.

On September 24, the IBA suspended the membership of the Boxing Federation of Ukraine (FBU) against the background of the interference of the state in the work of the organization. The restrictions will not affect Ukrainian athletes, and they will be able to take part in tournaments.

In March of this year, the IBA banned the Russians from participating in international tournaments. The organization suspended both athletes and officials, including judges, belonging to the national federations of Russia or Belarus.