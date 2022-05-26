Roman Abramovich sells Chelsea

Russian entrepreneur Roman Abramovich has closed the deal to sell London's Chelsea Football Club, RIA Novosti reports with reference to the British government.

Chelsea, an English Premier League (EPL) club, owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, has been sold to American businessman Todd Boeli's consortium.

It was earlier reported that the deal was evaluated at 5.33 billion dollars.

On February 26, Roman Abramovich handed over the management of Chelsea to trustees of the charitable foundation of the same name after he was included on the list of sanctions that the British government imposed against Russia. His assets, including the football team, were seized. The British government barred Abramovich from profiting from the sale of the club, which put the deal in jeopardy.

Roman Abramovich acquired Chelsea in 2003. During this time, the club has won the title of the champion of England five times and became the winner of the Champions League and the Europa League twice.