EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russian figure skating team falls under doping shadow

Sport

Alexei Zheleznyakov, who is part of the team of Russian figure skating coach Eteri Tutberidze, responded to recent reports about a suspicious doping test that one of the skaters of the Russian national team had at the Beijing Olympics.

Russian figure skating team falls under doping shadow

Zheleznyakov said that he did not believe that anyone from the Russian team could violate anti-doping rules.

"The guys took samples before the Games, most likely when they arrived and after their performances. We were staying at the hotel without getting out, but now they suddenly found something, and it happened right after the gold medal,” Alexei Zheleznyakov, who choreographs the Russian figure skaters in Beijing wrote on his Facebook account.

According to him, the whole situation is a circus.

"Our young athletes — they are, in fact, children — are clean and beautiful,” he concluded.

On February 9, Inside the Games reported that a Russian figure skater, who performed in the team tournament, took a dubious test before the Olympics. In this regard, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) held legal consultations with the International Skating Union (ISU) and postponed the awards ceremony. The Russians won the team tournament on 7 February.

Author`s name: Editorial Team
Topics
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Alexander Artamonov USA's new hypersonic missile unable to defend the exceptional nation Alexander Artamonov Michael Pravica On the suppression of human potential Michael Pravica Usam Ozdemirov Joe Biden, while chewing gum on the go, misses new world order out Usam Ozdemirov
World
Russia prepares unpleasant surprise for F-35 in Black Sea region
World
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
News from the Kremlin
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
Last materials
Five Russian nuclear specialists die in Bangladesh during 11 days
Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who had eight vaccinations, hospitalised with coronavirus
USA's new hypersonic missile unable to defend the exceptional nation
On the suppression of human potential
Joe Biden, while chewing gum on the go, misses new world order out
Russia sends dozens of attack helicopters to Crimea and Sea of Azov
America, NATO and Russia: Why War and Not Peace?
Canada’s Tainted Blood
Here Draghistan, hell Italy
Macron: Head and shoulders above the rest
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy