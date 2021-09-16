EN RU FR PT
Ukrainian boxer says he was offered to perform for Russia for money

Sport » Other

Ukrainian boxer Ivan Redkach said on Instagram that he was offered to change his citizenship for money.

Ukrainian boxer says he was offered to perform for Russia for money

The athlete announced the proposed amount for his transition to the Russian national boxing team – 500,000 US dollars. 

“What do you say, take it or leave it? Would you take it up? I'll let you know my answer tomorrow,” he wrote addressing his followers on Instagram

In September, Redkach said that Crimea would not remain part of Russia. He compared the annexation of the peninsula to a lease deal. The athlete refused to consider the Crimean Peninsula  a Russian territory, and said that the region would stay like that temporarily. 

Ukrainian boxer Ivan Redkach has had 30 fights so far and won 23 of them. He has had five defeats, one fight with his participation ended in a draw and another one was declared invalid.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
