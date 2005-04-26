EN RU FR PT
Monument to Yuri Gagarin found on landfill to be restored

Society » Real life stories

In the city of Nevelsk, the Sakhalin region of Russia, specialists proceed to reconstruct the monument to first man in space, Yuri Gagarin, which was found on a landfill, Mayor Alexey Shabelnik wrote on his Instagram account. 

The Mayor met with specialists who started repairing the monument. The restorers have already cleaned the surface of the monument from contamination. The reconstructed monument is to be erected in the city center in early September 2021.

“As specialists say, difficulties may arise as they work with the material. It is more solid in some places and more shallow in other places, so they have to look for ways to recreate certain parts of the monument," the mayor wrote.

A local resident found the monument in mud and sand on the banks of the Lovetskaya River in August. A photo of the discarded monument that was posted on the Internet perplexed many. Representatives of the local administration then said that the monument was dismantled and disposed of due to its dilapidated condition. Officials clarified that they did not know how the monument found itself on the river bank. 

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
