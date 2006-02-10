EN RU FR PT
Woman driver who ran over three children in Moscow gets help

Society » Real life stories

The 18-year-old female Muscovite, whose car ran over three children in Moscow on July 16, remains in a serious psychological condition. The woman receives necessary assistance. 

Woman driver running over children

The woman's father said in an interview with Moscow 24 that his daughter takes pills and gets psychological help. The young woman is not going to avoid punishment for what she had done. The man also said that his daughter could be blinded by the sun at the time of the accident, and she could not see that two adults with three children were crossing the road on the pedestrian crossing. 

“She doesn't drink at all. Her phone was in her bag. When I call, she never picks up the phone. That was my order. This is out of the question. Inexperience. She didn't notice because of the truck, plus the sun was shining into her eyes. I am not shielding her, I have analyzed that," the man said. 

The accident happened in the afternoon of July 16 in Moscow. A woman driving a Mazda car ran over three children at a pedestrian crossing, who were crossing the road with two adults. At the time of the accident, the 9-month-old child was in a stroller. Two of the hurt children later died.

The driver herself said earlier that she crashed her car into the children at the pedestrian crossing at the moment when she was looking into her phone while driving. The 18-year-old perpetrator has little driving experience. At the time of the accident, the speed of her car was 40-50 kilometers per hour.

The woman's mother said that she and her entire family was very much worried about the accident.

“It's very hard for me to talk about all this. We are sincerely worried. They were children!" the woman said. 

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Woman driver who ran over three children in Moscow gets help
