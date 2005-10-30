Moscow tightens rules for visiting cafes and restaurants

The Moscow authorities have banned visiting cafes and restaurants for those who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19. Those individuals who have no antibodies to the coronavirus infection will not be allowed to visit catering establishments either, a decree signed by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Starting from June 28, vaccinated visitors, those who have had COVID-19 in the past six months, or have a negative PCR test valid for three days will be able to visit catering establishments.

A special QR code will have to be obtained to confirm one's protection against coronavirus. It can be obtained by using Moscow's electronic medical record, the mos. ru website and other public electronic services. No paper certificates will be accepted.

Restaurants and cafes will have to set up a system for checking QR codes. Food courts will be open only after checking the control system that will be used to prevent visitors without codes from entering. Companies that do not follow the above requirements will only be able to work with take away and home delivery orders.