Woman locks 40 cats in her apartment and goes on bender

In Chelyabinsk, a woman left 40 cats in her apartment without food and water and went on a bender for two months, Daily Storm Telegram channel reports.

The woman's neighbors have repeatedly complained of the strong stench coming from her apartment. When rescuers opened the door, they found 30 hungry cats and several dead animals there. To survive, the felines had to start eating each other.

According to eyewitnesses, after the release, the cats dashed outside and started drinking water from puddles.

Only 20 felines survived the confinement. They were taken to the veterinary clinic, some of them had fractures of limbs and head injuries.