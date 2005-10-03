World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Tiger trainer Mikhail Bagdasarov dies of coronavirus

Society » Real life stories

Mikhail Bagdasarov, Soviet and Russian tiger trainer, died at the age of 76 after contracting the coronavirus infection, RIA Novosti reports. 

"Mikhail Ashotovich Bagdasarov is gone," the press service ща the Russian State Circus Company (Rosgoscirc) said.

Bagdasarov started working at circus as a uniformist at the age of 16. Trainers Margarita Nazarova and Konstantin Konstantinovsky were working with him there. Nazarova included Bagdasarov in her group, at which he learned and worked for ten years. In 1973, Mikhail Bagdasarov started performing as a circus artist himself. 

Bagdasarov was awarded the honorary title of People's Artist of Russia and the Honored Artist of Russia for his services in the field of art. He is known as the creator of the show with Ussuri tigers.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
