EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Woman starts smoking cigarette when flying business class from Turkey to Russia

Society » Real life stories

A Russian woman lit a cigarette and started smoking while on board the airplane from Bodrum to Moscow. 

Woman starts smoking cigarette when flying business class from Turkey to Russia

The video that captured the incident shows the woman, a business class passenger, lighting up a cigarette and exhaling smoke towards the window. 

The woman was detained and taken to the police department at Sheremetyevo Airport upon arrival in Moscow. It was said that the woman was in a state of alcoholic intoxication.

The woman was later identified as Irina Tammiruusu. According to Life Shot Telegram channel, she did not remember the moment when she lit a cigarette. 

“I don’t remember that I lit a cigarette. I could take a cigarette because the smell of cigarette smoke relieves pain,” Tammiruusu said. 

She also said that other passengers of the airplane should apologize to her, because they did not sympathize with her. Tammiruusu had a bandaged leg, but she removed the plaster cast during the flight.

After that, the passenger claimed that a flight attendant allegedly tried to poison her by adding something into a glass of wine. Tammiruusu said that she lost consciousness after drinking alcohol. After she came to her senses she found out that she was handcuffed to a wheelchair in a police station. 

A representative of the Investigative Committee of Russia said that a criminal case was filed against the passenger under Article 319 (Insulting a representative of the authorities) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The department said that the woman "behaved aggressively and inadequately" and  ignored the requirements of the transport police and insulted the officers.

The woman also complained that a police officer and a doctor attacker her at the police station of the Sheremetyevo Airport, and the doctor threatened to make her an injection.

Woman smokes cigarette when airborne
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Herbal culinary seasonings could be used against COVID-19, scientists believe
Europe confirms unwillingness to register Russian Sputnik V vaccine
Kristina Timanovskaya of Belarus finishes Tokyo Olympics as opposition star
Migrants sow panic in Lithuania as Lukashenko giggles in Belarus
A lesson in Demonology: Russophobia and the Western Psyche
Is Turkey strong enough to cope with forest fires?
Blogger who staged coronavirus attack prank in Moscow metro sentenced
US troops to be withdrawn from Iraq. Is Iraq happy?
USA tries to move away from never-ending confrontation with Russia
Putin and Merkel yelled at each other because of Ukraine
Popular
Technologies and discoveries
Herbal culinary seasonings could be used against COVID-19, scientists believe

Medicinal properties of Nigella sativa (nutmeg flower) herb, which is commonly used in culinary as a seasoning, against COVID-19 have not been fully proven

Herbal culinary seasonings could be used against COVID-19, scientists believe
Migrants sow panic in Lithuania as Lukashenko giggles in Belarus
Europe
Migrants sow panic in Lithuania as Lukashenko giggles in Belarus
Columnists
A lesson in Demonology: Russophobia and the Western Psyche
Former USSR
Kristina Timanovskaya of Belarus finishes Tokyo Olympics as opposition star
David R. Hoffman Ron DeSantis: American Nazi David R. Hoffman Anton Kulikov Europe confirms unwillingness to register Russian Sputnik V vaccine Anton Kulikov Lyuba Lulko Kristina Timanovskaya of Belarus finishes Tokyo Olympics as opposition star Lyuba Lulko
Europe
Europe confirms unwillingness to register Russian Sputnik V vaccine
Woman starts smoking cigarette when flying business class from Turkey to Russia
Real life stories
Woman starts smoking cigarette when flying business class from Turkey to Russia
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy