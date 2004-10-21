Woman starts smoking cigarette when flying business class from Turkey to Russia

A Russian woman lit a cigarette and started smoking while on board the airplane from Bodrum to Moscow.

The video that captured the incident shows the woman, a business class passenger, lighting up a cigarette and exhaling smoke towards the window.

The woman was detained and taken to the police department at Sheremetyevo Airport upon arrival in Moscow. It was said that the woman was in a state of alcoholic intoxication.

The woman was later identified as Irina Tammiruusu. According to Life Shot Telegram channel, she did not remember the moment when she lit a cigarette.

“I don’t remember that I lit a cigarette. I could take a cigarette because the smell of cigarette smoke relieves pain,” Tammiruusu said.

She also said that other passengers of the airplane should apologize to her, because they did not sympathize with her. Tammiruusu had a bandaged leg, but she removed the plaster cast during the flight.

After that, the passenger claimed that a flight attendant allegedly tried to poison her by adding something into a glass of wine. Tammiruusu said that she lost consciousness after drinking alcohol. After she came to her senses she found out that she was handcuffed to a wheelchair in a police station.

A representative of the Investigative Committee of Russia said that a criminal case was filed against the passenger under Article 319 (Insulting a representative of the authorities) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The department said that the woman "behaved aggressively and inadequately" and ignored the requirements of the transport police and insulted the officers.

The woman also complained that a police officer and a doctor attacker her at the police station of the Sheremetyevo Airport, and the doctor threatened to make her an injection.