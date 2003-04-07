EN RU FR PT
Sewage pipe with faeces inside explodes in Moscow

Society » Real life stories

A sewage pipe exploded in western Moscow. It was reported that it was a canalisation pipe with faeces inside. The video of the incident was published on Moscow Now Telegram channel.

The video shows the pipe exploding under the ground, sending splashes of brown matter into the air that lands on the passing Mercedes vehicle. It was also said that several passersby were hurt in the incident. 

In the comments to the video, someone suggested that it could be a heating system accident, rather than an explosion of a sewer pipe. In this case, the brown color of the splash appears to be rusty water. 

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
