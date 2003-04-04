EN RU FR PT
Russian MP to be jailed for killing 200 geese

A criminal case has been initiated into a photograph of MP Alexander Kramarenko, who was pictured standing against the background of the inscription "Chukotka 2021" which he made of about 200 killed geese. 

The punishment under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation ("Illegal Hunting") provides for up to five years in prison.

The criminal case was filed following a post on social media. Alexander Kramarenko, an MP from Magadan, posted a picture of himself standing with a hunting rifle against the background of as many as 200 killed geese arranged into the words "Chukotka 2021." 

The MP claimed that the picture was "photoshoped".

The photo was first published in May in the Siberian hunting community on Instagram and was later deleted. Many people left negative comments underneath the post and suggested that "only an outsider could hunt like this."

