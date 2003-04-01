EN RU FR PT
One of the largest owners of Bitcoins dies under mysterious circumstances

Society » Real life stories

Mircea Popescu, one of the largest bitcoin owners in the world, died under mysterious circumstances in Costa Rica, Trustnodes reports.

On June 23, Mircea Popescu, the 41-year-old Pole, went to swim in the ocean, where he drowned after he was carried away by the current. Paramedics tried to bring the man back to life, albeit to no avail. 

In 2013, Popescu sold SatoshiDice project in a deal worth 125,000 bitcoins. He also owned the MPEx exchange for two years. The billionaire said once that Bitcoin was the most important project of mankind. 

The Popescu family does not have access to his digital assets. The bitcoins that he had amassed may disappear from the market forever. 

In 2016, according to unconfirmed reports, Mircea Popescu had about one million bitcoins on his accounts.

Interestingly, it was reported that two founding brothers of cryptocurrency investment company Africrypt disappeared in South Africa. As much as 69,000 bitcoins ($3.6 billion) belonging to their clients disappeared with them.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
