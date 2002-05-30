Man hits young women with a belt for smoking hookah

The police in Chelyabinsk will conduct an investigation into an incident that took place in a residential complex where a man attacked several young women and tried to hit them with a belt, RIA Novosti reports.

A video, which was uploaded on social media, shows four young women standing near a vehicle. A man approached the women and started hitting them with his belt one after another. The man can be heard screaming something before he left.

People wrote in the comments to the post that the four women were playing loud music and smoking hookah at about 6 a.m. Local residents assumed that the angered man lost his patience and went out to teach the young women a lesson.

The women filed a police report.