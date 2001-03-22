Blogger who staged coronavirus attack prank in Moscow metro sentenced

A court of Moscow sentenced blogger Karomatullo Dzhaborov to two years and four months in prison for staging a COVID-19 attack prank in the Moscow metro.

“My client Dzhaborov was sentenced to two years and four months in prison. His accomplices received suspended sentences,” lawyer Roman Shakhmanov said, TASS reports.

The blogger was arrested on the basis of Article 213 of the Criminal Code of Russia ("Hooliganism"). Initially, prosecutors asked the court to sentence the blogger to four years.

Dzhaborov himself does not plead guilty to what he did claiming that the media blew his act out of proportion. He also said that he staged the prank in the Moscow metro for the sake of a social experiment.

The blogger pranked Moscow metro passengers in February 2020. The man made the video for his YouTube channel, but he subsequently deleted it.

The video shows Dzhaborov falling down on the floor of the carriage and imitating convulsions. As the man was simulating a virus attack, his companions were sowing panic among the passengers, screaming that the man on the floor was suffering from the outbreak of a dangerous virus. Many got scared and left the carriage when the train stopped.

Dzhaborov explained his act by the fact that he wanted to conduct a social experiment to find out whether Muscovites were ready to help a person infected with coronavirus.