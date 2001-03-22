EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Blogger who staged coronavirus attack prank in Moscow metro sentenced

Society » Real life stories

A court of Moscow sentenced blogger Karomatullo Dzhaborov to two years and four months in prison for staging a COVID-19 attack prank in the Moscow metro. 

Blogger who staged coronavirus attack prank in Moscow metro sentenced

“My client Dzhaborov was sentenced to two years and four months in prison. His accomplices received suspended sentences,” lawyer Roman Shakhmanov said, TASS reports. 

The blogger was arrested on the basis of Article 213 of the Criminal Code of Russia ("Hooliganism"). Initially, prosecutors asked the court to sentence the blogger to four years. 

Dzhaborov himself does not plead guilty to what he did claiming that the media blew his act out of proportion. He also said that he staged the prank in the Moscow metro for the sake of a social experiment.

The blogger pranked Moscow metro passengers in February 2020. The man made the video for his YouTube channel, but he subsequently deleted it. 

The video shows Dzhaborov falling down on the floor of the carriage and imitating convulsions. As the man was simulating a virus attack, his companions were sowing panic among the passengers, screaming that the man on the floor was suffering from the outbreak of a dangerous virus. Many got scared and left the carriage when the train stopped. 

Dzhaborov explained his act by the fact that he wanted to conduct a social experiment to find out whether Muscovites were ready to help a person infected with coronavirus.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Blogger who staged coronavirus attack prank in Moscow metro sentenced
US troops to be withdrawn from Iraq. Is Iraq happy?
USA tries to move away from never-ending confrontation with Russia
Putin and Merkel yelled at each other because of Ukraine
Russia responds to attacks against ROC athletes at Tokyo Games
Megan Kalmoe's brainwashed attacks display USA's unsportsmanlike behaviour
America in desperate need of moral and intellectual leadership
Dutch Justice
Foundation for National Values Protection voices reasons for Mozambique crisis
Russia to use Buk and Pantsir air defense systems to shoot down Israeli aircraft
Popular
Asia
US troops to be withdrawn from Iraq. Is Iraq happy?

US President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Qadimi signed an agreement on July 26 to formally end the USA's military presence in the country by the end of the year

US troops to be withdrawn from Iraq. Is Iraq happy?
Blogger who staged coronavirus attack prank in Moscow metro sentenced
Real life stories
Blogger who staged coronavirus attack prank in Moscow metro sentenced
Lyuba Lulko US troops to be withdrawn from Iraq. Is Iraq happy? Lyuba Lulko Mahboob A. Khawaja America in desperate need of moral and intellectual leadership Mahboob A. Khawaja Hans Vogel Dutch Justice Hans Vogel
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy