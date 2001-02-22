Jude Law's daughter shaves her head and poses for Vogue

Jude Law's daughter, model Iris Low, shaved her head and displayed her new hairstyle in a photo shoot for the British version of Vogue magazine. The new pictures appeared on her Instagram page.

The 20-year-old model shared a video showing a hairdresser shaving her hair with a clipper. In addition, Iris posted a few photos taken by photographer Alasdair McLellan.

Iris posed wearing a white studded shirt and a grey oversized jacket. In other photos, she donned a Dior coat and Underground England platform boots.