Russian porn star commits suicide

Russian porn actress Kristina Lisina, known for her nickname as Kris the foxx, committed suicide, StarHit said with reference to law enforcement agencies.

According to the publication, it was Lisina's 23-year-old partner, who reported her suicide to the police. The young man posted a message on social media saying that his girlfriend passed away on June 29.

“A funeral requires 70-80 thousand rubles. I kindly ask all who are not indifferent to help financially and repost. Any amount will be important!" the man also wrote. He also asked not to disturb him with questions about the death of the porn actress.

The police will need to investigate into the reasons that pushed Lisina to committing suicide. For the last year the actress lived in St. Petersburg, where she recently bought an apartment.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
