'Russia for the Russians' skinhead chant leads to street fight in Moscow

Society » Real life stories

A brawl between skinheads and men wielding knives and pneumatic weapons was captured on video in Moscow. 

The footage, which was posted on Wednesday, June 23, on 112 Telegram channel, shows a group of skinhead men getting into a fight with several Russians.

At one point, a skinhead and his shirtless opponent start a one-on-one fight. All of a sudden, the opponent's friend punches the skinhead in the face. A fight breaks out, but one of the men pulls out a pistol, and a knife appears in the hand of another man. The conflict subsides several times and sparks up again. One of the men is heard screaming "I will shoot everyone!" 

According to the channel, the fight started after the skinheads started chanting slogans “Russia for the Russians.”  A company of young men did not like that. As a result of the brawl, two people were hospitalized, several others were detained. 

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
