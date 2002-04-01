Woman crashes car into strip club to get her husband out

A Russian woman driver crashed her car into the doors of a strip club, in which her husband was staying. The incident took place in the city of Kemerovo and was captured on video.

It was reported that while trying to find her husband, the woman attempted to enter the club, but security did not let her in. The footage shows that the woman got into the car and crashed the vehicle into the doors of the strip club several times, crushing both the doors and the car. The woman was detained.

Earlier in St. Petersburg, an unknown individual driving a Toyota Land Cruiser tried to drive the SUV into Jagger night club. The SUV climbed the stairs, but then the vehicle descended and drove away. The doors and windows of the club were damaged in the incident.