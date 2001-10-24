World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Melinda Gates wants literally nothing from Bill after divorce

Society » Real life stories

Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates, who announced their decision to divorce the day before, had not entered into a marriage contract, TMZ reports.

Melinda Gates wants literally nothing from Bill after divorce

It was Melinda Gates that filed for divorce. According to her, her marriage with Gates was irretrievably broken. According to the publication, there was no information about the marriage contract in the divorce papers. At the same time, the spouses previously entered into a separation agreement.

According to the documents, Bill and Melinda Gates asked to schedule a court meeting for April 2022. At the same time, they will most likely be able to reach an agreement without a trial, TMZ said.

Melinda Gates will not claim alimony in case of divorce from Microsoft founder Bill Gates, TMZ said with reference to her statement of divorce.

In her application, she did not ask for any support from her spouse. Melinda Gates asked the court to resolve all property issues according to the separation agreement.

Bill Gates and his wife Melinda announced divorce on Monday, May 3. They said they made the decision to end the marriage after much deliberation. They also said that they would continue working together on a charitable foundation.

Gates married Melinda French on January 1, 1994. They have three children — Jennifer Katarin, Rory John and Phoebe Adele.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Melinda Gates wants literally nothing from Bill after divorce
Vladimir Zhirinovsky suggests abolishing President of Russia
Tiger trainer Mikhail Bagdasarov dies of coronavirus
Tom Wilson of Canada strikes two Russian players when they are down
Search Your Team: Making dreams come true
USSR's biggest hell in peacetime: 1989 Ufa natural gas explosion
US Embassy in Russia shrinks by 75 percent
America's complacent descent into fascism
Germany seems to like 'good fascists' of Ukraine
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan start war because of fresh water
Popular
Anomalous phenomena
Search Your Team: Making dreams come true

This project has given a voice and a direction to those who felt their life was going nowhere, to those who looked for a purpose.

Search Your Team: Making dreams come true
Tom Wilson of Canada strikes two Russian players when they are down
Other
Tom Wilson of Canada strikes two Russian players when they are down
Real life stories
Tiger trainer Mikhail Bagdasarov dies of coronavirus
Real life stories
Vladimir Zhirinovsky suggests abolishing President of Russia
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Search Your Team: Making dreams come true Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitry Sudakov USSR's biggest hell in peacetime: 1989 Ufa natural gas explosion Dmitry Sudakov David R. Hoffman America's complacent descent into fascism David R. Hoffman
Melinda Gates wants literally nothing from Bill after divorce
Real life stories
Melinda Gates wants literally nothing from Bill after divorce
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy