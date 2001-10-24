Melinda Gates wants literally nothing from Bill after divorce

Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates, who announced their decision to divorce the day before, had not entered into a marriage contract, TMZ reports.

It was Melinda Gates that filed for divorce. According to her, her marriage with Gates was irretrievably broken. According to the publication, there was no information about the marriage contract in the divorce papers. At the same time, the spouses previously entered into a separation agreement.

According to the documents, Bill and Melinda Gates asked to schedule a court meeting for April 2022. At the same time, they will most likely be able to reach an agreement without a trial, TMZ said.

Melinda Gates will not claim alimony in case of divorce from Microsoft founder Bill Gates, TMZ said with reference to her statement of divorce.

In her application, she did not ask for any support from her spouse. Melinda Gates asked the court to resolve all property issues according to the separation agreement.

Bill Gates and his wife Melinda announced divorce on Monday, May 3. They said they made the decision to end the marriage after much deliberation. They also said that they would continue working together on a charitable foundation.

Gates married Melinda French on January 1, 1994. They have three children — Jennifer Katarin, Rory John and Phoebe Adele.