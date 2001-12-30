Russian officials seriously consider legalising porn

The Main Radio Frequency Center run by Russia's consumer rights watchdog Roskomnadzor, proposed to tighten access to pornography on the Internet and open access to certain porn sites to individuals of full legal age, the Kommersant newspaper wrote.

The initiative proposes to divide pornographic content into "illegal" and "not prohibited by law" and open access to the latter only to adult individuals.

The authors of the initiative categorised as illegal child pornography and “obviously offensive” pornography, such as rape.

Viewing legal pornography is proposed to be made available to adult Russian individuals. Porn sites could implement user verification system via the state system for the identification of citizens, which is used on the website of public services.