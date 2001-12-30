EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian officials seriously consider legalising porn

Society » Sex, relationship

The Main Radio Frequency Center run by Russia's consumer rights watchdog Roskomnadzor, proposed to tighten access to pornography on the Internet and open access to certain porn sites to individuals of full legal age, the Kommersant newspaper wrote.

The initiative proposes to divide pornographic content into "illegal" and "not prohibited by law" and open access to the latter only to adult individuals.

The authors of the initiative categorised as illegal child pornography and “obviously offensive” pornography, such as rape.

Viewing legal pornography is proposed to be made available to adult Russian individuals. Porn sites could implement user verification system via the state system for the identification of citizens, which is used on the website of public services.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
The summit of the year has begun
What not to expect from the summit that everyone expects
Azerbaijan and Turkey sign Shusha Declaration on Alliance
Germany laughs at Ukraine's Crimea suggestions
Hundreds of elite servicemen welcome Recep Erdogan in Nagorno Karabakh
COVID-19 goes on the offensive in Russia again
Kremlin will not express its disappointment with Russian football team
Putin/Biden Summit: The world demands maturity
Fire at gas filling station in Novosibirsk leads to massive explosion
Putin: When I leave, Russia will not collapse
Popular
Europe
Germany laughs at Ukraine's Crimea suggestions

The Ukrainians need Crimea as a territory, and they can only care less about the local population, a German official said

Germany laughs at Ukraine's Crimea suggestions
What not to expect from the summit that everyone expects
Europe
What not to expect from the summit that everyone expects
Asia
Azerbaijan and Turkey sign Shusha Declaration on Alliance
Showbiz
Hundreds of elite servicemen welcome Recep Erdogan in Nagorno Karabakh
Oleg Artyukov What not to expect from the summit that everyone expects Oleg Artyukov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Putin/Biden Summit: The world demands maturity Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko No one wants to please and obey the US of A anymore Lyuba Lulko
Health
COVID-19 goes on the offensive in Russia again
News from the Kremlin
Kremlin will not express its disappointment with Russian football team
The summit of the year has begun
Europe
The summit of the year has begun
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy