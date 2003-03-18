Photo of naked Slavic models in Dubai sparks public outrage

One of the Russian women who posed naked for a photo on the balcony of a hotel in Dubai is the daughter of a Russian oligarch, Mash Telegram channel said.

According to the publication, the photos depicting more than ten young women posing naked in Dubai Marina hotel appeared on social media on April 3. The pictures sparked public outrage, and the police detained the participants of the photo session the same day.

The daughter of a millionaire and former banker of Russia's National Corporate Bank was said to be one of the 40 detainees. In addition to her, law enforcement officers detained seven Russian women, as well as citizens of Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus.

The women may face a fine of 5,000 dirhams (about $1,360) and a prison term of up to six months. The organizer of the event can be sentenced to 1.5 years in prison and a fine of 50,000 dirhams ($13,600). However, the Consulate General expects that due to the onset of the Ramadan, the local authorities may pardon the participants of the naked photo session.