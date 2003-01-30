Two women fight over a book in Moscow

Two women fought over the last copy of a book in Moscow's book store on Novy Arbat Street. The incident was captured on video.

The women started fighting and shouting as they could not share the book between themselves. Store security had to interfere to break the cat fight.

"I wanted that book so much, I was looking for it!" one woman shouts in the video. "I grabbed it first! take this psycho away from me," the other woman shouted back.

It was also reported that another copy of the book titled "Alpha Woman" turned out to be in stock. The finding helped to resolve the conflict.