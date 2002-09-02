Moscow teenager suffers severe lung injury due to the use of vapes

Moscow doctors rescued a 17-year-old teenager, who suffered severe lung damage due to the use of vapes, a message posted on the website of the Moscow Department of Health said.

Two weeks before hospitalization, the young man had cough, shortness of breath, vomiting and abdominal pain. The symptoms did not stop the patient from using vapes.

“A 17-year-old boy developed severe respiratory failure, which nearly led to fatal consequences. Doctors at the Morozov hospital managed to identify the alarming symptoms in time. They were among the first in Russia to diagnose a teenager with EVALI - pulmonary injury associated with electronic cigarettes and vaping products,” a representative of the hospital said.

During the treatment, the teenager received maintenance and fluid therapy. Doctors found signs of acute bronchiolitis - inflammation in the bronchioles. This complication is quite rare, it was first described in the United States in 2019. In the course of the treatment, doctors excluded systemic rheumatological diseases.

The patient has been discharged from hospital. He continues treatment on an outpatient basis.