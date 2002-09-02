EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Moscow teenager suffers severe lung injury due to the use of vapes

Society » Real life stories

Moscow doctors rescued a 17-year-old teenager, who suffered severe lung damage due to the use of vapes, a message posted on the website of the Moscow Department of Health said.

Moscow teenager suffers severe lung injury due to the use of vapes

Two weeks before hospitalization, the young man had cough, shortness of breath, vomiting and abdominal pain. The symptoms did not stop the patient from using vapes.

“A 17-year-old boy developed severe respiratory failure, which nearly led to fatal consequences. Doctors at the Morozov hospital managed to identify the alarming symptoms in time. They were among the first in Russia to diagnose a teenager with EVALI - pulmonary injury associated with electronic cigarettes and vaping products,” a representative of the hospital said. 

During the treatment, the teenager received maintenance and fluid therapy. Doctors found signs of acute bronchiolitis - inflammation in the bronchioles. This complication is quite rare, it was first described in the United States in 2019. In the course of the treatment, doctors excluded systemic rheumatological diseases.

The patient has been discharged from hospital. He continues treatment on an outpatient basis.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
The Putin-Biden summit: Just the ambassadors and that's it?
The world on the edge of cyber chaos
The Putin-Biden summit: Moscow Khokhloma vs. Aviator sunglasses
Russian officials seriously consider legalising porn
The summit of the year has begun
What not to expect from the summit that everyone expects
Azerbaijan and Turkey sign Shusha Declaration on Alliance
Germany laughs at Ukraine's Crimea suggestions
Hundreds of elite servicemen welcome Recep Erdogan in Nagorno Karabakh
COVID-19 goes on the offensive in Russia again
Popular
Europe
The Putin-Biden summit: Moscow Khokhloma vs. Aviator sunglasses

On June  16, Geneva hosted the first meeting between presidents of Russia and the USa, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden. After the talks, the presidents, as expected, did not hold a joint press conference

The Putin-Biden summit: Moscow Khokhloma vs. Aviator sunglasses
The summit of the year has begun
Europe
The summit of the year has begun
Sex, relationship
Russian officials seriously consider legalising porn
Europe
The Putin-Biden summit: Just the ambassadors and that's it?
Oleg Artyukov The Putin-Biden summit: Just the ambassadors and that's it? Oleg Artyukov Dmitry Sudakov The Putin-Biden summit: Moscow Khokhloma vs. Aviator sunglasses Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Putin/Biden Summit: The world demands maturity Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
The world on the edge of cyber chaos
Technologies and discoveries
The world on the edge of cyber chaos
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy