A video of 17-year-old Kai Madison Trump, granddaughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, celebrating his inauguration went viral on social media. The video is available on her YouTube channel, which boasts 851,000 subscribers.

In her vlog titled "My Grandpa Became President Again," Kai documented her preparations for the inaugural ball following the ceremony. The young woman also shared family photos and showcased her dance moves. For the event, she wore a silver Sherri Hill maxi dress with a thigh-high slit.

The video garnered over 2.3 million views, with users expressing their admiration for the girl it in the comments.