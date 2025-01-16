World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian military man who shot down Russian helicopter with three on board sentenced to nearly 3 years

Russian serviceman sentenced for mistakenly shooting down Russian helicopter
Society

A court in Sevastopol sentenced Russian serviceman Igor Pashkov to two years and ten months in a penal colony for mistakenly shooting down a Russian helicopter instead of a Ukrainian drone in Crimea, the Kommersant newspaper said.

Mil Mi-8 over Belarus
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Хомелка, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Mil Mi-8 over Belarus

The serviceman shot down the helicopter in the morning of October 18, 2023, killing three crew members.

Pashkov was charged with committing negligent acts that resulted in the death of three people. He faced up to seven years in prison.

The Defense Ministry wanted to collect 204 million rubles from the man, estimating the amount of the downed helicopter. The court only collected five million from the defendant.

This is the first sentence that was handed down to an air defense officer for negligence demonstrated during efforts to repel Ukraine's drone attack on Crimea.

Details

The Mil Mi-8 is a medium twin-turbine helicopter, originally designed by the Soviet Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute (TsAGI) in the 1960s and introduced into the Soviet Air Force in 1968. Russian production of the aircraft model still continues as of 2024. In addition to its most common role as a transport helicopter, the Mi-8 is also used as an airborne command post, armed gunship, and reconnaissance platform. The Mi-8 is the world's most-produced helicopter, with over 17,000 units used by over 50 countries. As of 2015, when combined with the related Mil Mi-17, the two helicopters are the third most common operational military aircraft in the world.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Now reading
Ukrainian commanders responsible for Kursk invasion eliminated in Sumy
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukrainian commanders responsible for Kursk invasion eliminated in Sumy
Zelensky shows video of captured North Korean soldiers
Hotspots and Incidents
Zelensky shows video of captured North Korean soldiers Видео 
Why major fires in LA on the eve of Trump's inauguration?
Americas
Why major fires in LA on the eve of Trump's inauguration? Видео 
Popular
Trump readies unexpected plan for Ukraine crisis that Putin won't refuse

Trump's team is also revising its approach to resolving the Ukrainian crisis, since the administration of the elected US leader is "obsessed with the idea of force."

Trump comes up with new plan to end Ukraine crisis that Putin will not refuse
Ukrainian commanders responsible for Kursk invasion eliminated in Sumy
Russia strikes Sumy to eliminate Ukrainian commanders responsible for Kursk invasion
Russia plans to strike Ukraine's underground gas storage facilities
Young man dies while collecting spilled fuel oil on Black Sea beaches
Attacks on TurkStream will cause gas prices to skyrocket by 60 percent Lyuba Lulko 2025: The Year of BRICS – A Transformative Milestone in Global Power Dynamics Hriday Sarma What future awaits Iran? Costantino Ceoldo
In Vladivostok, man hijacks Land Rover to crash it into police and drive into church
In Vladivostok, man hijacks Land Rover to crash it into police and drive into church
Last materials
Russian serviceman sentenced for mistakenly shooting down Russian helicopter
Ukrainian commanders responsible for Kursk invasion eliminated in Sumy
Russia plans to strike underground gas storage facilities in Ukraine
Trump comes up with new plan to end Ukraine crisis that Putin will not refuse
Volunteer dies while clearing spilled fuel oil on Black Sea beaches
Man hijacks Land Rover, crashes it into bus, police vehicle and dries into church
Attacks on TurkStream will cause gas prices to skyrocket by 60 percent
Slovak Parliament Vice Speaker in a state of shock after visiting Moscow supermarket
Ukraine hits Russia with ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles
Russian servicemen undergo training in Iran to use Fath-360 missile
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.